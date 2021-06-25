Who else thinks Shahrukh Khan's 'Baadshah Of Bollywood' days are long gone and never returning again?

I saw a post here regarding the revival of SRK with Pathan and I just couldn't help but write why I feel SRK can't revive his career now! It is because actors like SRK and Salman are just not able to deal with the fact that they are old now and better start acting their age! In one of his earlier interviews even SRK has said that he'll never play a father which simply shows how these actors can't just leave the glamour out of their roles. They still want to dance and act like they are in their 20's and we already saw how audiences treated Salman's Radhe for that. And I'm pretty sure Pathan is going to be no different.

Th fact that they are not ready to change their mindset is and will go on to cost them millions of dollars. And believe me I'm a fan too and I would be the happiest person in the world if I'm proven wrong.

Do you agree with me on this?