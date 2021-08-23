Who else would like to see a movie based on the life of Dimple Cheema?

Not to take anything away from Shershaah, I think it was a wonderful movie but having said that I do believe that we only got to see just a glimpse of the life of Capt Vikram Batra's fiancee Dimple Cheema. And I would really like to see more of her side of the story.

How she fell in love with Capt. Vikram and did she had any doubts. How Capt. Vikram's absence in her life during Kargil war affected her and mostly how hard or easy it has been for her to live only with the memories of Capt Vikram Batra all these years.

I would really like to see all of that. Because this kind of eternal love and ultimate sacrifice you only hear in the stories, and rarely see happening in the real world.

Anyone with me on this?