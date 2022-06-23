Who is excited for Shahrukh Khan's cameo in Rocketry: The Nambi effect?

The life of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was wrongfully accused of espionage and detained in 1994, is the subject of R Madhavan's upcoming multilingual film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. In the Hindi version of the movie, superstar Shah Rukh Khan will make a brief appearance as a chat show host.

In a recent media interview, Madhavan discussed how Shah Rukh Khan joined the project. The 3 Idiots actor reportedly stated, "When I worked with Shah Rukh Khan on Zero, I brought up the movie Rocketry. He vividly recalled how, at one of his birthday celebrations, he inquired about the status of the movie and expressed his wish to be a part of it. I told Khan sahab, "I'm willing to play any background character I want to be in this movie. Mujhe background mein koi bhi role chalega main is film ka hissa hona chahta hu."

Madhavan stated that he believed Shah Rukh Khan was making fun of himself. "Two days later my wife Sarita asked me to thank Khan sahab for his kind words. I dropped a message to Khan sahab's manager asking her to convey my gratitude to him. I instantly got a text from the manager saying, "Khan sir is asking about the dates of the shoot.", the actor continued.

The actor further disclosed that neither Shah Rukh Khan nor Tamil star Suriya, who plays the same part in the Tamil version of the movie, collected a penny in fees for the production.