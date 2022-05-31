Who is Goldy Brar? Man who claimed Sidhu Moose Wala's murder

Who is Goldy Brar?

Goldy Brar, a Canadian criminal, allegedly claimed responsibility for the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, a singer and Congress politician, in a Facebook post on Sunday evening, just hours after the tragedy.

Brar is a close acquaintance of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is presently imprisoned in Delhi's Tihar jail and is suspected of being involved in the murder of Moose Wala.

According to a social media post made by Goldy Brar, Moose Wala's murder was a revenge for the murder of Middukhera.





What's his real name and birthplace?

Satinder Singh, nicknamed Goldy Brar, was born in Punjab's Faridkot area.





What does he do?