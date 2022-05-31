Who is Goldy Brar? Man who claimed Sidhu Moose Wala's murder
Who is Goldy Brar?
- Goldy Brar, a Canadian criminal, allegedly claimed responsibility for the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, a singer and Congress politician, in a Facebook post on Sunday evening, just hours after the tragedy.
- Brar is a close acquaintance of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is presently imprisoned in Delhi's Tihar jail and is suspected of being involved in the murder of Moose Wala.
- According to a social media post made by Goldy Brar, Moose Wala's murder was a revenge for the murder of Middukhera.
What's his real name and birthplace?
Satinder Singh, nicknamed Goldy Brar, was born in Punjab's Faridkot area.
What does he do?
- Before fleeing to Canada, he was involved in an extortion ring in Punjab. He now runs his business from there, using a Punjabi module.
- In connection with the murder of district Youth Congress chief Gurlal Singh Pehalwan, an open-ended non-bailable arrest warrant has been issued for Brar. Gurlal Brar, Brar's cousin, was assassinated in July 2021.
- Pehalwan was allegedly murdered in revenge for his death. Goldy Brar was the primary suspect in the murder, and he is said to have fled to Canada shortly afterward.