Who has more fans? Varun Dhawan or Kartik Aaryan?
Varun and Kartik are known as the 'chocolate boys' of B-Town today. Their fans have done crazy things just to meet their idols. Even though Varun entered Bollywood around 10 years back, girls are still crazy for him. When it comes to Kartik, what's there not to love in him? From his hair to his personality to his acting, everything grabbed the girl's attention. There was a time when Sara Ali Khan was also crushing on Kartik Aaryan. But when it comes to the fans, I think today Kartik has more fans. Even though the actor is a part of Bollywood for so many years, it's now that he's been recognized and achieved this success and fame. Who's fan are you Varun or Kartik?