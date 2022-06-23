Who has more fans? Varun Dhawan or Kartik Aaryan?

Raj Mehta is the director of the 2022 Bollywood comedy film Jugjugg Jeeyo, also known as Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor play the leading characters in the film.

The opening song of Jugjugg Jeeyo, "Nain Ta Heere," depicts the relationship between Kuku (Varun Dhawan) and Naina (Kiara Advani), from their days as school sweethearts to their eventual wedding. The couple, who have since relocated to Toronto, Canada, is already feeling the seven-year itch. While Naina holds a white collar position in a reputable company, Kuku works as a bouncer in a nightclub.

Kuku and Naina's marriage falls apart due to prolonged silences, unfinished conversations, and resentful hearts; as a result, they decide to file for divorce. However, there is still unfinished business to be taken care of when the two travel to Patiala to attend the wedding of Kuku's sister Ginny (Prajakta Kohli). To appear as a happy couple to the public until Ginny marries, Kuku and Naina make the decision.

However, when they get to their hometown, they find that there's another surprise waiting for them that might break many people's hearts.





What about you? We're eager to see this movie on the big screen.