Who has a more loyal fanbase? Kartik Aaryan or Sidharth Malhotra?

Kartik Aaryan and Sidharth Malhotra are the upcoming superstars of Bollywood and that's a fact they have proven with their recent performances, be it Kartik's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 or Sidharth's Shershaah, both the movies have impressed the audiences on the OTT platform as well as on the big screen. But who has a more loyal fan base? Sid or Kartik? While Kartik interacts with his fans on a regular basis, Sid is kind of a shy boy who keeps his distance and if we have to take box office into account, both of them have done well and attracted audience into the theatres but if we have to pick one we will go with Kartik because he has some die hard fans who have even inked the actor's face on themselves. That's just some next level stuff.

