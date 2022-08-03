Who Is The Heroine In The Movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan opposite Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff?

The upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar. Who do you think is the heroine chosen for this venture?

The plan is to pull off a casting coup by assembling some of the biggest personalities to produce a show for the big screen. The company has decided on Janhvi Kapoor to co-star with Tiger Shroff as the female protagonist after carefully considering the ideal cast for the script.

Do you guys have any other names besides Janhvi? And who do you think should be paired opposite Akshay?