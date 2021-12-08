Who is Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle kaif? Everything you must know about her

Katrina Kaif's younger sister, Isabelle Kaif, is scheduled to make her Bollywood debut. With an upcoming film titled Kwatha, Salman Khan will be launching Isabelle Kaif in Bollywood, just like he did with Katrina. Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan's brother-in-law, will be her co-star. An army officer will be played by the actor. The movie's production is yet to begin. She also has a film with Sooraj Pancholi, Time to Dance, directed by Tony D’costa, in her kitty.





Katrina Kaif and Isabelle Kaif had been together during the lockdown. Katrina Kaif had stated in an interview that her sister was very interested in acting and had received four years of training at Lee Strasberg. She added, Isabelle was a diligent worker who was also cheerful and excited. She vowed to assist her sister and offer whatever advice she may require as she goes on her quest.





This Kaif sister launched her first song on November 20. Deep Money is the composer and performer of the song. In this song video, titled 'Mashallah,' Kaif looks amazing.





Dr. Cabbie, a 2014 film starring Kunal Nayyar, Vinay Virmani, and Adrianne Palicki, was her first film. She also had a brief role in this Indo-Canadian film, which Salman Khan co-produced.





Kaif enjoys dancing in particular. However, she began her modelling career at the age of 14 and is still a well-known figure in the fashion sector. Her older sister's success in Bollywood prompted her to pursue a career in theatre, and she even co-founded a theatrical production business. She has gotten instruction as a director and dancer in addition to acting.