Who likes those nasty body acne right? Here’s how you can get rid of it!

Body acne does not seem like a very serious condition but many suffer from it and it can get really itchy and can leave behind dark spots. Body acne especially at the back can restrict you from wearing certain clothes and make you uncomfortable as well. Factors like dandruff, oily skin, excessive sweating, gymming, lack of hygiene, etc. can trigger the situation. Body acne if not taken care of can leave behind permanent dark spots and redness and this certainly isn’t a pretty sight. Here I have a recipe for the DIY body toner for body acne –

BENEFITS OF INGREDIENTS USED IN DIY BODY ACNE TONER RECIPE:

Green Tea

Green tea has skin detoxing and purifying properties. It helps unclog pores, clarify skin and balance excess sebum as well. It has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that keep your skin clean and clear. Keeps acne and breakouts at bay and also treats present acne. Green tea has refreshing and skin softening properties as well

Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil is a well-known anti-acne ingredient thanks to its antimicrobial benefits. It is a very potent ingredient and it treats acne from the core when used regularly. Inhibits acne-causing bacteria and fungus and also prevents acne that is caused due to the danger of excess sebum. Beautifies and detoxes skin and keeps it clean and clear. Tea tree oil also works for back acne that is super painful and filled with pus.

Witch Hazel

Which Hazel has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial effects. It helps treat acne and breakouts and it also prevents whiteheads and blackheads. Soothes the skin and keeps it clear. Has detoxing and skin purifying properties that work great for acne-prone skin.

Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera gel has hydrating and moisturizing properties. It also has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial effects. Along with preventing and treating acne, it also keeps your skin soft and hydrated.

Things you need-

* ½ cup brewed green tea

* ¼ cup witch hazel

* 3 tablespoons aloe vera gel

* 7-8 drops tea tree oil

Directions-

In a jar, add in witch hazel and green tea.

Make sure that the green tea that you made is strong.

Add in aloe vera gel and tea tree essential oil.

Stir it really well and pour this solution into a spray bottle.

Shake it well and spray it all over your body concentrating on areas where you have active acne.

Pat, it in and wear clothes after it completely dries and sets.

Use this after a shower and also before bedtime.

If you are going to use a body lotion, use this toner before using a lotion.