Who is the most versatile actress in Bollywood?

There were a number of yesteryear actresses who were able to play different roles but there was a clear line: While you had Smita Patel and Shabana Azmi for de-glam roles, Zeenat Aman, Parveen Babi and Neetu Singh played the colourful ones. But there were always trailblazers in every generation who challenged the status quo and covered a whole range:





Sharmila Tagore - the first actress to look equally good in glamorous, sensuous and de-glam roles Hema Malini - Be it, Sita or Geeta, Hema Malini was one of the pioneers of an all-rounder





Rekha: Be it Umrao Jaan, Khoobsurat, Muqadar ka Sikander or Silsila, she stood out in every performance Sridevi: From Sadma to Mr India to Lamhe to Judaai, she was the first female superstar of India where people actually bought tickets for her





Madhuri: Despite being more renowned for her "adayen" on screen, she played every role possible.





Kareena Kapoor: From a village belle in Refugee to the glamorous Poo she covered a lot of roles early on and built huge on her persona. The fact that she played a troubled housewife and a medical student in the same year





Vidya Balan: Though starting off late, she has had the most variety and depth in her roles. She is the last of the great actresses we have had whose role is remembered more than the star herself.





From the current generation, only Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt seem to be capable of having a resume with various roles. Is there anyone else who you think can take the place of these actresses?