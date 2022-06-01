Who is Mouni Roy's husband? How did they end up being together? Everything you need to know

Mouni and Suraj have always kept their love a secret. They never confirmed that they were dating or that they were planning to marry. Suraj Nambiar is an entrepreneur, while Mouni is a well-known face in the entertainment sector.





Who is Suraj Nambiar?

In Bengaluru, Karnataka, on August 9, he was born to Jain parents, Suraj attended the Jain International Residential School for his early education. Later, in 2008, he was accepted into the R.V. College Of Engineering in Bengaluru for a Civil Engineering course. He is a Dubai-based businessman and investment banker. Neeraj is his younger brother. He is a co-founder of a Pune-based event management company.





How did they met?

The couple met for the first time on New Year's Eve 2019 in Dubai and instantly fell in love.

According to reports, the Brahmastra actress spent the New Year of 2021 with Suraj and his family. Later in March, she met Suraj's parents at the home of her close friend Mandira Bedi, sparking rumours of their wedding.