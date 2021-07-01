Who Is The Mystery Movie Mafia That Kangana Ranaut Is Talking About?

Kangana Ranaut has once again grabbed the headlines for her long and wordy statement which she recently posted on Instagram. While the announcement about her film Emergency which is a biopic on Indira Gandhi, excited the fans, the controversial actress has once again addressed and openly threatened the 'Movie mafia pappus' without mentioning any names of the celebs.

Sharing a series of insta-stories, Kangana wrote, "Whenever I announce my new projects movie mafia Pappus start to get sleepless nights one dumbo I know who does underhand PR and his most favourite thing to do is to spread fake rumours and declare 150 cr business wali movie Manikarnika a flop and prove me jobless even though in reality he is hiding in a hell hole for past 4 years no growth in his work and feeding off fake link-ups and torturing a kid to death and spreading negativity and spying on others, Guess his name?" She added, "People who think they can use others to fulfil their agendas and climb the ladder are the scum of this earth, those sly creatures who spread fake rumours and lies buy bikau media to malign others actually live worse lives than worms, for weeks now I am facing severe smear compaigns, media reported I am jobless so I can't pay tax even though I clearly meant no work.Cos no one is shooting because of corona, today systematically the news that my career is dead is being made viral,web is full of people declaring my whole career a flop even though arguably I am the most successful actress today, I am not going to sit silent and suffer. I will expose everyone then you can file 100 FiR's on me I don't care this is my last warning, back off." Who do you think this threatening statement is meant for, any guesses on who she's talking about?