Who nails it, Ananya Panday or Rashmika Mandanna for Vijay Deverakonda?

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have unquestionably strong chemistry. Whether it was in Geetha Govindam or Dear Comrade, this couple enthralled the silver screen with their ardent passion. Their Inkem Inkem song was the idea of a romantic tune, capturing the audience with their chemistry. Vijay is scheduled to collaborate with Ananya Panday for his Bollywood debut film. Ananya has a long way to go in establishing herself as the main actress, with only two film releases and a few projects to her credit. However, their leaked photo of the actress from Student of the Year 2 riding a bike with Deverakonda caused quite a stir.