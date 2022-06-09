Who is Nayanthara's husband, Vignesh Shivan?

Vignesh Shivan is a Tamil-language film director, actor, and lyricist from India. He's worked on projects with Silambarasan, Dhanush, and Anirudh Ravichander on a regular basis, as well as directing indie music videos. Vignesh Shivan is the son of two police officials, his father a superintendent and his mother an inspector in Vadapalani. He attended Mylapore's Santhome Hr Sec School.





Vignesh Shivan made a short film, and after enlisting the help of Dharan to compose music for it, he showed it to producers Gemini Film Circuit and then to his childhood friend Silambarasan, and the two agreed to cooperate on Podaa Podi, a feature film (2012). After nearly four years in production, the film was ultimately released in October 2012 to mediocre reviews. He then continued to work in the film industry as a lyricist, director of independent music videos, and actor in the film Velaiyilla Pattathari as an engineer (2014).





His second film, Naanum Rowdydhaan (2015), went through multiple cast and production studio changes, similar to his debut, before settling on Vijay Sethupathi and Nayantara as actors and Dhanush as producer. In October 2015, the film, for which he drew inspiration from his parents' lives, premiered to excellent reviews.















