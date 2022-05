Zoya Akhtar's The Archies Starring Suhana Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda has been in the buzz since they were spotted together on the sets. For a majority of the masses this is a gift of Zoya Akhtar to Nepo Kids. But many people have high expectations from Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor as these two are having strong social personality maybe these two can be the next stars of Bollywood. What is your view on this?