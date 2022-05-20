Who is Saba Azad, the lady love of our Hrithik Roshan?

Saba Azad is the niece of playwright and lyricist Safdar Hashmi, and she comes from a prominent theatre family. Mr Hashmi was noted for popularising street theatre and for being a key figure in Indian political theatre.





With the 2008 film 'Dil Kabbadi,' the actress made her Bollywood debut. Saba got her lead part in Saqib Saleem's 'Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge' in 2011. With shows like 'Ladies Room,' Netflix's anthology 'Feels Like Ishq,' and the recently released 'Rocket Boys,' Saba has made a huge imprint in the digital realm. Azad has also been in a number of advertisements for well-known businesses.





Saba enjoys singing and has performed with actor Imaad Shah in the musical group Madboy/Mink. 'Nautanki Saala,' 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy,' 'Shaandaar,' 'Main Aur Charles,' 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota,' and 'Karwaan' are among the films in which she has appeared.





Saba is a talented dancer as well as a seasoned theatre performer. Saba has reportedly been trained in Odissi dance and has performed on a number of international tours. Saba is also proficient in other dance styles such as classical ballet, Latin, and jazz.



