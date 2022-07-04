Who says Ranbir Kapoor is not qualified to be an actor?

Over the years, Ranbir Kapoor has grown and proved himself as one of the best actors and performers in Hindi despite the fact that he hails from the Kapoor family which also paved way for him to enter cinemas. But before entering he made sure that he was properly trained and ready to act in movies which demanded him to play different characters and roles. Ranbir studied method acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. Also, he worked as assistant director for Black which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali who cast Ranbir as a debutant in his movie Saawariya(2007) along with Sonam Kapoor.





So if you think he is not qualified or not ready, please it's your personal problem.