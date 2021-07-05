Who is Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput friends with since none of the Bollywood wives are her age?

I was wondering who Mira generally interacts with from the industry. Most of the non-filmy wives of actors are older than her, and she doesn't seem to be in touch with those who are actresses themselves. There's obviously her friendship with Ishaan Khattar which is genuinely refreshing.





At the same time, Mira has said she isn't interested in joining Bollywood. She has done some endorsements though and I've seen some advertisements. Mira was, of course, brought into the spotlight very abruptly. She's also not part of any celebrity squad like Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora. I don't think her comment on not wanting to be like working women who don't have time for their children took off very well. Perhaps her, Shahid, and Ishaan are comfortable with their private equation.





But she's still fairly young so just a genuine question: who does she hang out with?