Who is Shraddha Kapoor dating now?

Shraddha Kapoor is currently dating no one.





After over seven years of dating, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor and her long-time boyfriend, photographer Rohan Shrestha, have allegedly called it quits.





Shraddha, who is also the daughter of Bollywood baddie Shakti Kapoor, is notorious for keeping her personal life secret, but it is well-known in the industry that the two have been excellent friends who enjoy one other's company. They've been friends since they were children, and their separate families are close.





For a long period, the two were supposed to be in an on-again, off-again relationship. Rohan Shrestha was adored by Shraddha's family. In addition, news of their wedding continued appearing on the internet.





When asked about the rumours surrounding her wedding to celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha in an interview with Hindustan Times, Shraddha Kapoor declined to comment.





There has been no formal confirmation from either party, and the true cause for their breakup is unknown.



