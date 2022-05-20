Who is Sidhu Moose Wala and how did he achieve this fame and success?

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu otherwise known as Sidhu Moose Wala was born on 11th June 1993 in Mansa district, Punjab. He was an Indian singer, rapper, actor, and politician. He was the only child of Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur. After completing his undergraduate degree in electrical engineering from Ludhiana's Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, the singer-turned-politician shifted to Canada and released his first song from which he rose to fame in 2017. He was not one of those kids who was rich. His father was a government employee and a farmer whereas his mother was a sarpanch in the village.

Singing Career:

Even though he rose to fame with his first song, 'G-Wagon', the song that got his success was, 'So High' in 2018. After this, there was no looking back for Sidhu as he reached great heights internationally. His debut album, PBX1 had reached the 66th position on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart, and his single, '47' was ranked on the UK singles chart. 'Bambiha Bole' a song by Sidhu had reached the top 5 on the global YouTube music chart. In 2020, he officially released his music label, '5911 Records'.

Acting Career:

As he became famous because of his singing, one started to see him perform in movies too. Movies like 'Yes I Am Student', 'Teri Meri Jodi', 'Moosa Jatt', 'Jattan da Mundan Gaun Lagya' and 'Gunah'. Just like how he had his music label, Moose Wala had launched his own production company, 'Jatt Life Studio'.

Political Journey:

Sidhu Moose Wala had joined the Congress in the run-up to the Punjab Assembly polls. It was his mother who paved the way for Sidhu to join congress as she had previously won the Congress sarpanch elections.





The who country is in shock since yesterday after hearing about the death of Sidhu Moose Wala. He was shot by 'rival gang' members according to the authorities.