WHO Is The Villain In Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Movie?

The anticipation for Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan is at an all-time high! Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Yogi Babu are among the ensemble cast of Atlee's action film, which he also wrote and directed.





Well, Vijay Sethupathi has been locked in as the big baddie in the film.





After Rana Daggubati pulled out of the movie due to a scheduling difficulty caused by his poor health, SRK and Atlee were eager to cast Vijay Sethupathi.





Because of their mutual admiration for one another, Sethupathi couldn't say no when SRK personally gave him the part in Jawan. At SRK's request, the Super Deluxe star changed every aspect of his shooting schedule to include Jawan in between.





Sethupathi will join the schedule in August-end in Chennai. SRK's Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone is expected to film a cameo in September.