Who wants to see Bollywood Actor Varun Dhawan do more meaningful movies like Badlapur and Sui Dhaga?

Despite being a product of nepotism, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has managed to become an audience’s favourite. His good looks and charming personality has shone through ever since his debut movie Student of the Year but we only witnessed his raw acting talent in Badlapur . He has explored and experimented with many genres but it seems like he stuck with romantic and comedy movies as they tend to be commercially successful. It is obvious that he does these movies to make money but unfortunately, they don’t do justice to his talent.

His Dulhania franchise with Alia Bhatt was loved by many but now, he has gotten so used to doing the same repetitive roles that he is doing mediocre movies like Cooli No.1 and Judwa 2. If he wants to be remembered as a talented actor, he must keep on doing movies like Badlapur, Sui Dhaga and October once in a while. They might not be commercially successful but they will definitely bring him critical acclamation.

Do you also agree with me? Comment down below your favourite movie of Varun Dhawan and in which kind of role you would like to see him more?