Who Was Sidhu Moosewala?

Real Name and Place of Birth: Sidhu Moosewala's real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu and he was born on June 11, 1993, in Moosa Village.
Age: 28 Years
Education: He had a degree in Electrical Engineering
Achievements: Sidhu Moosewala wrote the song "License," which was sung by Ninja Moosewala debuted as a singer with the duet "G Wagon." Sidhu Moosewala's ten songs peaked and two reached the top of the UK Asian Chart. At the 2019 Brit Asia TV Music Awards, he won Best Album and Track of the Year for his song 'Legend.'
Political Career: He joined the Congress in November 2021 and ran for assembly in 2022, but he was defeated by Vijay Singla of the AAP.
Reason of Murder: On the 29th of May 2022 Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi due to inter-gang rivalry.