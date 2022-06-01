Who were Johnny Depp's girlfriends and ex-wives?

In May 2022, Johnny Depp's relationship with Amber Heard became twisted in a heated legal struggle that resulted in a $50 million defamation trial.

But she is far from Depp's first Hollywood love, as he has dated some of the industry's top celebrities from the 1980s to the present.





Lori Anne Allison

Depp married Lori Anne Allison, a makeup artist, in 1983 when he was barely 20 years old. According to Rolling Stone, Allison, who is six years his senior, met the future star through her brother, who was a member of the band Kids alongside Depp.





Sherilyn Fenn

While filming the short film "Dummies" in 1985, Depp met his next partner, actress Sherilyn Fenn. After dating for three years, the couple reunited in 1987 for an episode of "21 Jump Street." They were even engaged, according to Brides.com.





Jennifer Grey

Jennifer Grey of "Dirty Dancing" began dating the actor in 1989, and according to Grey's memoir "Out of the Corner," published in 2022, he proposed to her within two weeks of meeting through her agency at the time.





Winona Ryder

After seeing Winona Ryder at the opening of Ryder's 1989 picture "Great Balls of Fire," Depp fell in love with her. "It was a classic look, like the zoom lenses in 'West Side Story,' and everything else blurs." In 1991, Depp told Rolling Stone, "I knew then."





Ellen Barkin

Depp's relationship with actress Ellen Barkin began in 1994, while she was separated from her then-husband, Irish actor Gabriel Byrne. They dated briefly in the public glare before calling it quits, only to rekindle their romance in 1998 while filming "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas."





Kate Moss

After meeting through Vanity Fair celebrity journalist George Wayne, Depp and model Kate Moss began dating in late 1994.





Vanessa Paradis

Following his breakup from Moss and a brief affair with Barkin, Depp began seeing Vanessa Paradis, his next long-term love.





Amber Heard

After meeting on the set of the 2009 film "Rum Diaries," Depp sparked relationship rumours with Amber Heard in 2011.

The couple married in 2015 on the private Caribbean island of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star.



