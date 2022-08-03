Who Will Play The Female Lead In The Dream Girl Sequel?

Dream Girl, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nusratt Bharuccha, was one of the most popular movies of the year. After receiving a huge response, the creators plan to release Dream Girl 2, the sequel.





In the past, Tejasswi Prakash and Sara Ali Khan of Naagin fame were mentioned as potential leads for this Raaj Shandilya film. The reports appear to have been FALSE!





Ananya Panday will reportedly romance Ayushmann in Dream Girl 2, it seems. You did read that correctly.





Ananya Panday and the producers were negotiating for Dream Girl 2. Additionally, according to our sources, Ananya Panday will star opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the movie.















