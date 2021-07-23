Who will rule this decade- Deepika or Alia?

Fans are putting up debates to find out who will rule the present decade? Everyone came to a conclusion regarding the last decade, saying Katrina was the one who ruled and bagged most of the top movies and endorsements. A lot of people assumed Deepika to be the winner already for the present decade but now with Alia Bhatt's achievements in regards to movies and other career aspects the assumptions are put on test! Both of them have a remarkable journey with hit movies along with some A list stars. Their personal lives have also been limelight equally! Is it definitely is tough to know who would set more benchmarks in the coming years. Who according to you will be the one to rule the 2020s?