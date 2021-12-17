Who would have thought it would take a Mahesh Bhatt for Alia to deliver her worst film yet

Since Alia Bhatt has been in the news for a long time for obvious reasons, I decided to look at her filmography, where I discovered that the vast majority of her films have been hit, with the exception of one, and who would have guessed it would take a Mahesh Bhatt to deliver Alia's worst film yet, Sadak 2.

Alia Bhatt's father, Mahesh Bhatt, made a film for her daughter that flopped spectacularly. I believe that exploiting the popularity of an old hit film will not be enough to make a subpar and average tale work. At least for a Mahesh Bhatt film, and especially today, in the thick of all the turmoil.

Do you want Mahesh Bhatt to consider Alia Bhatt again for future projects?