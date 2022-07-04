Who would you choose between Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao?

You can't imagine Rajkummar Rao doing Rockstar as Ranbir did, or you can't even imagine Rakkummar Rao doing Sanju, Barfi or even Tamasha like Ranbir did. Forget about Jagga Jasoos. And yeah I can imagine, Ranbir Kapoor doing Newton, Trapped or Shahid and acing their roles quite well! So preassuming that Rajkummar Rao is better is a wrong assumption.





Talent doesn't equate to Stardom! Naseeruddin Shah may be more enormous talent than Amitabh Bacchan but Big B has the Stardom. Like Irrfan khan may be more talented than Salman Khan but Salman khan has got Stardom. Regarding Rajkummar Rao, he doesn't have a fan following like Ranbir, Ranveer, Varun or even Tiger. His last movies, Omerta, and FanneKhan which even had Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai were Flop. But did it make any news? No. But do You remember the flops of Ranbir Kapoor? Or the Flops of SRK (Jab Harry Met Sejal, Dear Zindagi, Fan) or the Flop of Salman Khan (Tubelight, Race 3).





All these flop movies made the news. But in the case of Rajkummar Rao, no one gives a damn because he is not an excellent Star yet. Even Karthik Aryan (110 crores from SKTKS) is a more giant star than Rajkumar Rao so even though Rajkkumar is talented but movies are made to earn money at the box office. And the bigger the star, the bigger the box office numbers (at least opening weekend).