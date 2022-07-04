Who would you choose for versatility between Deepika and Alia?

Alia has shown her acting skills in movies like Raazi, Highway, and Udta Punjab in a very early stage of her career along with other commercial movies. She can fit in many roles and no one can expect a girl who looked very dum in a movie like Student of the year to have played such outstanding characters and this proves her versatility enough.





If we talk about Deepika she is a talented actress too but seems the same in Bajirao-Mastani and Padmawat, Love Aaj Kaal and Cocktail, she also played a good role out of the track in Piku but as compared to Aliya she is far back in versatility at the moment.. let us see where upcoming time takes them.