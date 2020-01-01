Who would've imagined Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday doing not one, but two films together?

The last time both Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday were together in the public eye, things didn't work out well for Ananya Panday. And even though the 'struggle comment' controversy is a thing of the past, the trolling still haunts Ananya Panday till date. Naturally one would imagine that the two won't ever see each other's faces ever again but seems like both Siddhant and Ananya have become the bestest B-Town buddies ever since!

It was nothing short of a surprise when reports of the couple working on a film together alongside Deepika Padukone started surfacing the internet back in 2020, which by the way has been shot and is in waiting for a theatrical release sometime early next year. And as if that wasn't enough, these B-town buddies have signed themselves for an upcoming Farhan Akhtar production 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' as well, whose announcement was made today on 16 Sept, 2021.

And even though Siddhant has stayed away from reacting to his 'struggle comment', Ananya, earlier this year clarified that she meant something else but it came out something else. And if given a chance she would definitely rephrase her statement. Adding further she did mention Siddhant as one of her best friends in the industry and that they often laugh about that 'infamous interview'.

Glad to see this unexpected friendship and looking forward to see their chemistry on the big screen. Any comments guys?