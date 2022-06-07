Who is your personal fashion icon?

There are some neat names out here already, but I noticed one name conspicuously missing. I wanted to add his name here because he truly is one of the most stylish Indian actors in present times. I refer to Suniel Shetty, of course.





Apart from his dressing sense, Suniel Shetty is known to be one of the nicest people in the entire industry. That point was reiterated when Tanushree Datta had spoken about her harassment incident with the Chocolate director, Vivek Agnihotri - she had specifically mentioned that Suniel Shetty had jumped in and reprimanded the director during that one harassment incident. So, anyway - he's my choice of the most stylish Indian actor. He has authentic elan and pizzazz.





What do you think ??