In this debate of SRK vs Salman, we've ignored the fact that Saif is better than both of them #AazadiLikhneKi

Was never a Saif Ali Khan's fan until I saw him act in Sacred Games and then it struck me how wonderful and talented of a actor he is.

In fact all of his performances have been incredibly great, whether we talk of Aarakshan, Bazaar, Cocktail, Kal ho na ho, parineeta, Go goa gone,Tandav etc, He has been simply amazing.

The fact that we are so involved in fighting over SRK and Salman, we have actually ignored Saif's brilliant performances. He has done all genres of films whether it's a romcom, thriller, suspense or comedy. In short in this whole debate of SRK vs Salman, we've literally ignored the fact that Saif is way better than both of them. What do you think?