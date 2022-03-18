With the whole Will Smith and Chris Rock drama, how can we forget SRK and Shirish Kunder's fight which shook Bollywood

After the Oscars was aired yesterday, the drama between Will Smith and Chris Rock brought back memories from 2012 when SRK had slapped Shirish Kunder, husband of Farah Khan.

The actor and director did not speak for a few months too if I'm not wrong. But what went down the drain for SRK to take such a step? From what I can recall it all started when Shirish Kunder made some unlikely remarks on the movie, Ra.one.

There were so many rumors going around at that point of time but nothing was announced publicly to let the fans know.