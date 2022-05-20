Whom did Hrithik Roshan date until now?

Katrina Kaif

Uff the confession!

Both Hrithik and Katrina were always tight-lipped about their alleged relationship, but their linkup rumours did not go down well with the former's then ex-girlfriend, Kangana Ranaut. Famous for her honesty in interviews, Kangana had once opened up about the Hrithik-Katrina affair.





Kareena Kapoor Khan:

The Yaadein Couple!

The two first worked together in Yaadein (2001) and they developed feelings for each other during the shoot. In fact, it is said that later, the two had quite a fling during their film Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon (2003). However, Kareena's family intervened and asked her to stay away from Hrithik. It is believed that Hrithik's mom Pinky also asked him to maintain his distance from Kareena.





Barbara Mori:

Oh god!! Mexican actor Barbara Mori and Hrithik Roshan shared a sizzling chemistry in their film Kites (2010) and rumours were rife that the two started dating while shooting for the film. Hrithik was married to Sussanne at the time, and his relationship with Barbara created a problem in their marriage.





Kangana Ranaut:

How can we miss this one?

Actor Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik became friends while shooting their film Kites, however, they got into a relationship during the shooting of Krrish 3 (2013). While these reports remained unconfirmed. Kangana was seen talking about the failed relationship in a lot of interviews and especially in 'Aap Ki Adalat' with Rajat Sharma where she was very open about whatever happened between the two.





Sussanne Roshan:

Just that Awww couple

Hrithik and Sussanne had quite a filmy start with Hrithik falling in love with Sussanne after spotting her at a traffic signal in Mumbai. After dating for quite some time, the two got married at a luxury spa in Bangalore. However, the two decided to separate just a week before their 13th wedding anniversary.