Whom do you think should be cast in The dirty picture sequel?

The Dirty Picture, Vidya Balan's enduring 2011 blockbuster, is reportedly receiving a sequel. Kanika Dhillon will allegedly write the script for The Dirty Picture 2. (of Manmarziyaan, Haseen Dillruba fame).

The sequel is supported by producer Ekta Kapoor, and Kanika will complete writing it by the end of 2022. In the first half of 2023, it is intended to be implemented on the ground. According to reports, Taapsee Pannu and Kriti Sanon have explicitly indicated a desire to appear in the project.

Kangana Ranaut graciously declined Ekta's request to cast her because she didn't want to compromise her virtuous reputation. Although Taapsee, Kriti, and other people have indicated interest, Ekta has asked them to hold off until the writing is complete. It's also not yet known if Milan Luthra will return to serve as the film's director this time around or if someone else will do so.

The follow-up will be a stand-alone and not at all centre on Silk Smitha, but rather on another fearless but inspiring girl.