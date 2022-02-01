It's Netflix's ritual to drop a bomb series or show each month and this month we have 'All of us are Dead'. The series revolves around a bunch of students who are trying to survive in the zombie apocalypse. As the cast is young, many new actors are getting the spotlight due to the show's rising popularity. One of those is Park Solomon, who plays the role Lee Soo Hyuk. The actor was born in Uzbekistan in 1999, and moved to Korea in 5th grade. His stage name is 'Lomon'.





He actually has a lot of experience as he made his debut in 2014's K-dramas 'Bride of the Century' and '4 Legendary Witches'. After that, he starred in Sweet Revenge along with Eunwoo, and also acted in Chinese dramas proving his versatility.





He studied in Apgujeong High School which is apparently referred to as "Beverly Hills of Korea." It's because the school has alumni consisting of BTS' RM and Suga, Twice' Nayeon, actor Hyunbin, Song Joong Ki, and Super Junior's Siwon. Although he's getting praised for his acting, netizens couldn't stop fangirling about this rising actor.





In his Instagram account, he shared that he loves to work out, and thus he has this amazing physique and visuals that have been compared to the idols! The show is getting immense popularity and so are these young actors. It will be a joy to see them blossom in their careers. Have you watched 'All of us are dead'? Are you enjoying it and what is your favorite character from it?