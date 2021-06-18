Why Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan never worked together?

The three Khans - Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan have been ruling Bollywood for around three decades. They enjoy a massive fan following and have had different career choices and approach towards acting. Aamir and Salman worked together in the cult comedy film 'Andaz Apna Apna' and SRK and Salman have shared the screen on multiple occasions including one for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.'





But among the Khan trio, Aamir and Shah Rukh have never worked together in their long career. There was a time when the two came this close to doing a film with Rajkumar Santoshi, but it never materialized. While SRK and Salman have been working together, despite their rift, Aamir and SRK never got to share the screen together. Maybe it's because the two never got along in real life.





Probably because they never found a suitable script. We might never know. But what do you think is the reason behind it? Do you want these two to do a film together?