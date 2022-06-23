Why is Aamir Khan not promoting Laal Singh Chaddha?

After the release of Laal Singh Chaddha's trailer, it has been reported that Aamir Khan is into editing the film as well as the trailer. Mixed reactions by the audience have put the film in check with the scenes. According to the team, they had expected positive responses for the remake, as the film has tried its best to do justice to the original, Forrest Gump.





However, with mixed reactions and audience suggestions, seems like the film has to go through a lot of cuts in order to finally release. As Aamir Khan is busy with the film, it can still be easy to think that the film might take time to release and maybe that is the reason why Aamir Khan is not promoting Laal Singh Chaddha.





I don't think there's much to talk about the trailer because the makers took the word 'remake' too seriously and copied the tiniest of details. Why won't someone watch Forrest Gump in Hindi rather than Laal Singh Chaddha if you're going to caricature everything? Ask it for yourself?