Why is Aditi Rao Hydarinot recognized in Bollywood?

I love Aditi's work. I think, when you compare her with people like Aliaa, Sharddha, Sara, Kriti, Aditi is any day better than them for what an audience expects when he/she watches a movie on screen. Aditi has never been recognized in Bollywood and her projects also are not that big. I don't understand why do directors and producers do this. If people are going to comment and say 'It's because Aliaa is a star kid and Aditi isn't' well, you would know that even Kriti is not from any Bollywood background and yet she is more recognized. It's not only Aditi but there are so many people like this who have so much of potential and talent and I think It's high time the filmmakers take this seriously.