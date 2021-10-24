Why is Adnan Sami being trolled for receiving Padma Shri?

In 2001, Adnan Sami moved to India from Pakistan. He has had several songs in the past, like 'Lift Kara De,' 'Kabhi Toh Nazar Mila,' and 'Bhar Do Jholi Meri,' which are still popular among music fans for decades later.





Adnan Sami was recently awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, after captivating the audience with his songs for over 25 years.





President Shri Ram Nath Kovind awarded Adnan Sami the Padma Shri yesterday, November 8, 2021, in Delhi. In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, he was presented with the honour. Pictures of him accepting the honour filled the internet. Many of his fans were ecstatic to hear that he had been honoured. However, it appears that a few netizens were dissatisfied with the same.





Netizens took to social media shortly after the photographs of his felicitation went public, challenging the choice to award him the Padma Shri. "During the 1965 war, Pakistan Air Force Fighter Pilot Arshad Sami Khan bombed our Pathankot airfield, and today his son Adnan Sami is being presented with Padma Shri by the Government of India," one user said. Allow that to sink in."









"I'm sorry, but this is a legitimate query!" What role does he play in this award? "I don't recall seeing much except for a couple of albums and playback," stated another tweet.





Meanwhile, a few people tweeted in support of him. "For those who are sceptical, Adnan Sami's Padma Shri is well-deserved. His dedication to leveraging his celebrity to condemn anti-India terrorism is admirable. “Especially when India-born celebrities lack a spine,” one tweet stated.





After receiving the honour, Adnan Sami remarked in a statement, "Sometimes you don't have words to explain yourself." I am grateful to the government. Thankful for humans; without them, nothing would be possible. This is dedicated to my father and mum. It is not only an honour but also a responsibility, which I will endeavour to fulfil to the best of my ability.





That sparked the question, "How can he dedicate this medal to his father, who attacked India?"