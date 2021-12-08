Why Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria's latest release is a one time watch movie?

Director Milan Luthria, recent release Tadap is a Romantic Thriller, which stays true to its genre. Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria are in the lead role of the movie.





The film's first half is monotonous and filled with cringe-worthy dialogues, immature romantic scenes, and forced songs. But the second half strikes well. Ahan and Tara have done a pretty decent job. The cinematography of the movie is pretty well. Also, the songs of the film and the climax is gripping. Overall it's a one-time watch movie.





The song "Tumse Bhi Zada" has become my new favourite. I will rate this movie 3.5 out of 5. How much will you rate this movie?