Why Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor chose the become parents just after 2 months of their marriage?

Alia Bhatt became pregnant 2 months after her marriage.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, two actors from Bollywood, are expecting their first child. They were married in April 2022. The actress, who is presently in London for the filming of her Hollywood project Heart Of Stone, announced her pregnancy on Instagram.

Alia uploaded two pictures to Instagram on Monday morning. She could be seen in one image sitting on the hospital bed with Ranbir, both of them gazing at the monitor. She captioned the picture, "Our baby.. coming soon."

Industry pals of Alia and Ranbir gathered to congratulate the pair as soon as the news was announced. While Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir's sister, simply left numerous hearts and loves in the comments, Rakulpreet commented, "Oh my my Congratulationsssss." Additionally sharing their congratulations were Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mouni Roy, Ami Patel, Diana Penty, Guneet Monga, and Alia's mother Soni Razdan.





