Why is Alia Bhatt not promoting RRR on her social media accounts

Alia is seen in RRR, a pan India film, directed by S.S Rajamouli. The movie stars, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan and other stars. Alia and Ajay don't have big roles. Both the actors are doing a cameo. Alia was seen going to the promotions but she hasn't really promoted RRR. The movie was released on 25th March, 2022 but in terms of promotion from Alia's side, there is none.

What can be the reason behind this according to you?

I wonder if this is because she has a small role and didn't find it promoting it before the release as the movie was already hyped up.