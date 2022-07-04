Why Alia Bhatt will rule 2022-2023 with her movies

Alia Bhatt became the first actress in Bollywood to have two woman-driven films enter the coveted 'Rs 100 crore club' after Gangubai Kathiawadi crossed the Rs 100 crore mark after a two-week run in theatres.





Not even Deepika Padukone or Kangana Ranaut can claim such a feat. Of the two money-spinners, Raazi (Rs 122 crore) remains Alia's most successful, but it was released prior to the pandemic. What makes Gangubai's box-office performance impressive is that it debuted with many states operating cinemas at 50% occupancy.





Alia will be soon Seen In her Upcoming movie Darlings, Brahmastra with hubby Ranbir and Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. 2022 is surely going to be Alia's year but we are sure that Alia will be slaying in 2023 as well as her Hollywood movie with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan will be hitting the screens.