Why Alia Bhatt's marriage and pregnancy has become controversial?

Ever since Alia Bhatt got married to Ranbir Kapoor, her marriage and now her pregnancy has always interested people and I don't understand why. Aila Bhatt is just like any other actress and she too deserves to be happy in her personal life. People have shown how misogynistic our society is right now. Fans have been assuming so many things and making a big deal of the issue when it's not even a concern to them. Don't you guys find this bizarre how these people are so obsessed with everything and anything related to Alia Bhatt?