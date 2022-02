Ananya Pandey revealed that she had a wrong belief of how an ideal man should be because of Shah Rukh Khan's romantic movies which gave her a wrong idea of love! She said- While I was growing up, I watched a lot of Shah Rukh Khan's films, and I wanted an ideal man who would be madly in love with me and look at me with love-struck eyes. After a while, I realized that love is a lot about communication and friendship."