Why Anushka Sharma stopped working after marriage but Virat Kohli didn't?

Anushka Sharma is one of the best and most popular leading actresses of this generation and there's no denying that fact but have you noticed recently that she has stopped working regularly and her last movie was Zero in 2018. Even if we take Covid 19 into consideration cinemas got closed in 2020 and the cinemas have been open for quiet a while now.

Some reports say it is because of having a baby and she is focusing on her child while on the other hand Virat is playing cricket regularly. What are your thoughts on this?

Anushka Sharma's next movie is a cricket biopic on Indian Women Bowler Jhulan Goswani.