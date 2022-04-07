Why is Anuskha Sharma the 'Obvious choice' why not someone else for Chakda Xpress?

The producer of Chakda Xpress has recently spoken about his views on Ansuhka Sharma being the 'obvious choice' for the movie. The movie is an inspiration from the life story of former Indian cricketer, captain Jhulan Goswami. Did you also know that Anushka Sharma's own sibling is Karnesh Sharma who is also the producer the of same film?

He revealed the reason he considers Anushka as the 'obvious choice' because the story is spans across 12 years, so it needs somebody (bigger). He said, "It is a big budget film and you need a bigger actor to mount it and put it out there to justify the budget. From acting, to star value, (to) reach, there is no doubt about Anushka."

There are so many other actress is out there who are bigger than Anushka. People are assuming he only took Anushka in the film because she's his sister.

What is your opinion on this?