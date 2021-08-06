Why are Bollywood stars launching their own YouTube channels now?

You probably already follow your favorite Bollywood stars on Instagram and Twitter, but did you know that some of them also have YouTube channels?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Jacqueline Fernandes, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, and others are now becoming YouTubers with actors

Bollywood appears to prefer YouTube, and the fact that it is monetized doesn't hurt either. Famous Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, and Jacqueline Fernandes all have their own YouTube channels with a sizable following. And, despite the relatively basic recycled content, their notoriety manages to generate millions of views, compared to individuals who make videos on YouTube for a living. Nowadays, it appears that most celebrities receive the same PR guidance.

We all know that Bollywood is, unfortunately, a herd mentality industry. There is a scarcity of innovative solutions and ideas. If one of the stars starts a YouTube channel, the other is forced to follow after for fear of missing out or being left behind. If Akshay Kumar succeeds in making nationalist films, more celebrities will follow suit. They can't help themselves...in it's their DNA.

Usually, Instagram stars and YouTube influencers show up in movies or Netflix series. In Bollywood, the trend is going the opposite way