Why are female gold digger characters are looked down while male gold diggers are just pitied in Bollywood?

The gold digger is usually a side character when it comes to women while male gold diggers are comic main characters. Female gold diggers are portrayed as villains who marry men for the safety of their financial future while making gold diggers are shown as funny, desperate for a lifestyle change, and sometimes optimistic. For example in Double Dhamal and De Dana Dan, a few penniless friends who are in desperate need of money go for money hunting. While when women are portrayed as gold diggers they are hated. What are your thoughts on this?